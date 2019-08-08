Mayor appoints committee to oversee spending of extra sales tax dollars

With more of Lincoln people's tax money in its hands, the city is trying to make sure its being spent wisely.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird appointed a group of people, not city officials, to help the city decide how to spend the voter-approved quarter-cent sales tax increase.

"There really is a need to make sure our streets are passable, that they're safe," Genelle Moore, a committee member said.

The committee is made up of teachers, lawyers, realtors and engineers, all walks of life.

"We have new resource to invest in fixing streets and committee will play important role in oversight and collaboration and input from residents to make sure making most efficient and equitable improvements," Gaylor Baird said.

"I'm interested in making sure this money actually goes toward residential streets," Russell Miller, another member said.

The 14 committee members met Thursday for the first time.

Kicking off their duty with a trolley tour around the city, evaluating Lincoln streets and learning about how they're repaired.

It was an initial chance to survey conditions with streets, to familiarize selves, to give committee a chance to diversity of improvements and kinds of treatments use on roads," Gaylor Baird said.

Over the next few months the committee will learn all there is to know about Lincoln roads and in October they'll give officials their recommendations for priority projects in the first year of construction.