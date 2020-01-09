Mayor asks Lincoln residents to complete satisfaction survey

On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird asked people in Lincoln to complete a new satisfaction survey.

Surveys have been mailed to 2,000 randomly-selected households, and the survey is available online at go.unl.edu/LNK2020.

“Because you, our fellow residents, use the streets, parks, utilities, and other services the City provides, you are in the best position to tell us what works and what we can do better to improve your quality of life,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “We value your input and want to be responsive to it. A robust response rate will provide us with more data to inform the work we do to serve the public. So, with your help, we can keep strengthening this community and make it a City that even more people will want to call home.”

The survey is scheduled to end in mid-February, and survey results are expected by late March.

The Mayor said the timing will help to provide important information for her administration and the City Council as the 2020-2022 City budget is developed.

The survey gives residents an opportunity to evaluate a wide range of City services and to give their opinions on issues like neighborhood quality of life, City growth, employment opportunities and the environment. Personal information will be kept strictly confidential, and respondents’ names will not be added to mailing lists or cause them to be contacted for any other reason.

Gaylor Baird said the survey is one step in her administration’s initiative to ensure that the Mayor’s office and City government are accessible and that residents have a voice in and are part of local government.

The City continues to partner with the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center (PPC) on the resident satisfaction surveys. The University's Bureau of Sociological Research is handling the data collection. More information is available at ppc.nebraska.edu and bosr.unl.edu.