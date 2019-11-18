Mayor issues new anti-discrimination policy for city of Lincoln employees

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird signed an executive order prohibiting discrimination against City of Lincoln employees on the basis of gender identity or expression on Monday. This is the first time that City employees have been protected on the basis of gender identity or expression. The action also strengthens the City’s policy that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

The executive order issued today is part of the Mayor’s One Lincoln initiative to promote equity, diversity, and inclusion in the City.

“As chief executive for the City of Lincoln, I am determined to ensure all our employees feel welcome and included as valuable members of our City team and that they are free from harm, no matter who they are or whom they love,” said Gaylor Baird.

The Mayor encouraged all employers in Lincoln to create an inclusive working environment for every employee. “My administration’s vision is to lead Lincoln toward a more successful, secure, and shared future,” she said. “In pursuit of that vision, I challenge every employer in Lincoln that has yet to take this important step to follow the City's lead and create policies that treat their LGBT employees fairly.”

City regulations currently prohibit discrimination against City employees on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, national origin, age, marital status, or political opinions or affiliations with regard to appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplinary action, suspension, dismissal, or layoff. The executive action taken by the Mayor today adds gender identity and expression to that list and provides a definition of sexual orientation that was not part of previous administrative action.