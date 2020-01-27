Mayor names new Lincoln LTU director

Assistant City Attorney Elizabeth Elliott has been named to be the next Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

“Liz Elliott’s experience and skills complement the strong leadership and staff already present within the department,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “She brings a wealth of knowledge about the complexities of LTU from her previous work for the City. She is an excellent communicator and impressed me with her plan to continue to enhance the City’s focus on data-driven decision making. She has earned the respect of colleagues throughout City Hall, who recognize her commitment to providing excellent customer service to our residents. I am pleased to make her part of our City leadership team.”

Elliott has worked in the City Attorney’s Office since 2015. She is also an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska College of Law and a part-time professor at the Lincoln campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She has also served as Assistant General Counsel for the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services and a Lancaster County Deputy Public Defender and worked for a local law firm. She has a bachelor’s degree from UNL and a law degree from the University of Denver.

“I am truly honored to serve the City of Lincoln in this new capacity,” Elliott said. “I look forward to working with the Mayor and the terrific LTU staff in continuing to build upon the many successes of the LTU department.”

Elliott’s appointment will go to the Lincoln City Council for approval. She is scheduled to begin her new job February 24.

LTU is the largest City department and includes nine divisions: Administration, Right-of-Way Services, Project Delivery, Traffic Operations, Street Maintenance, Public Transit, Watershed Management, the Wastewater System, Solid Waste Management and the Water System.