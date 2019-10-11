Mayor urges support for third diaper drive

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today encouraged the public to support the Walmart Diaper Drive to help Lincoln families Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13. The donated diapers will be used by participants in two programs of the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) -- the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program and the Healthy Families America home visitation program.

Diapers can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at all four Walmart locations:

4701 N. 27th Street

3400 N. 85th Street

8700 Andermatt

2500 Jamie Lane

StarTran buses will be parked near the entrances to the stores to collect the diapers.

“On average, a baby goes through 8 to 12 diapers in a day, and diapers are essential to keeping babies happy and healthy,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Diapers are very expensive, and for many families, that cost is a burden. Our Health Department staff who work with WIC and Healthy Families America see all the time how even one box of diapers can take some of the stress and worry out of their lives.”

The first drive two drives brought in nearly over 72,000 diapers (1,964 packs) and 1,285 packages of wipes.

The WIC program provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, community referrals and other services to low-income pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding moms as well as children up to age 5. The Healthy Families America program provides home visitors who help families improve their health status and learn about pregnancy, infant care, postpartum care and breastfeeding.

For more information on WIC, visit health.lincoln.ne.gov (listed under Dental Health and Nutrition Services). For more information on the Healthy Families America programs, visit health.lincoln.ne.gov (click on Community Health Services).