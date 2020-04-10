McCain Foods employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Grand Island

An employee at the plant in Grand Island has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tarah Arnold of US Corporate Affairs at McCain Foods released this statement:

At McCain, our first priority is the safety of our employees, their families, and our communities, and we fully support government interventions around the world to control the spread of COVID-19.

We have been informed an employee at our Grand Island, NE plant tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of this positive test, we are requiring employees who may have come in contact with this person to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and quarantine for the next 14 days. All employees will be paid during this quarantine.

As an essential business, we are deeply grateful to our employees who are working tirelessly to ensure our communities are fed during these uncertain times. All steps have been taken, including extra sanitization and containment efforts to protect the health and wellness of our employees, their families, and communities.”