McCook man faces drug charges, young woman dead in Curtis

One young person is in Frontier County Jail, while another is undergoing an autopsy. This is a developing story.

23-year old Maxwell Allen of McCook was arrested Tuesday in Curtis. He faces six counts of drug charges, including a felony charge for distribution of a controlled substance, allegedly cocaine, according to officials.

A 22-year old NCTA college student was found dead at the time of his arrest. Lincoln native Jamie Spratlen was finishing her last year at the agriculture school, studying to be a veterinarian, according to her official obituary.

Deputy County Attorney for Frontier County Whitney Lindstedt said she is awaiting official autopsy results for Spratlen, which can take one to four weeks.

Allen will appear in Frontier County Court on July 17th for a preliminary hearing.