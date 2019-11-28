McDonalds location closes early to feed Thanksgiving meal to employees

The McDonalds located on Cornhusker Highway closed its restaurant early Thursday to provide a Thanksgiving meal for all of its employees.

Friends and family members of employees there gathered Thursday afternoon as the owners provided a full Thanksgiving meal for all its employees.

McDonalds part owner Tricia Rady said, "We found out it was such a great opportunity for us to meet people and be greatful for everyone that was welcoming to us. Now that we have the opportunity to do it for them."

Both owners, Tricia and Mohamed, immigrated to the U.S. and say they were given a lot of support when they first came here.

Mohamed Rady said, "I'm grateful to everybody and to the united states and this is my way to say thank you to our crew, our management, and to show that to their families.

The owners also opened the PlayPlace for kids to run around and gave out prizes to several employees.

