Medicine Valley Schools on lockout

Medicine Valley Schools in Curtis remains in lockout protocols Tuesday morning as law enforcement investigates a social media threat.

Alerts were sent to parents at 9:12 a.m. The message: "For your information - through social media, there was a possible threat to Medicine Valley Public Schools. Being proactive, we are in a lockout situation just to be safe. Law personnel have been notified and are helping with the situation. We will update as we gather further information."

Superintendent Alan Garey said parents are certainly allowed to check on their children. Parents will be met at the door if they come for their children. Frontier County Sheriff's Office is on scene investigating.

The high school and elementary is on lockout. The Frontier County Sheriff's Department is working to find the source of the threat. Superintendent Garey said the administration, staff and law enforcement are all taking steps to ensure the safety of those at the school, and he says he feels like they are in a safe situation.

The threat is said to have originated overnight on social media. Other than parents coming to check on or pick up kids, no one is allowed in or out of the school.

Lincoln County Crimestoppers made a post on their Facebook page asking for help finding the man pictured below.

Officials think this man could provide information in tracking down the person who made the social media threat.

Please contact Crime Stoppers by calling 308-534-8400 or 1-800-933-TIPS or law enforcement if you have any information.

