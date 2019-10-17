Meeting to focus on affordable housing in Lincoln

Affordable housing will be a topic of discussion during a meeting in Lincoln.

It's Thursday, October 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Educare Lincoln at 14th and Hartley.

The meeting is being hosted by the City's Urban Development Department and Collective Impact Lincoln.

Representatives will lead discussion regarding the creation of Lincoln’s Affordable Housing Action Plan. They said their aim is to create a plan to maintain and increase affordable housing options in the capital city as the city continues to grow. The final plan is expected to be released at the end of the year or early 2020.

The City is working with RDG Planning & Design to complete a plan that combines community input, market studies and data analysis. Working with residents and other Lincoln stakeholders, the process aims to identify opportunities and issues in the housing market and work with stakeholders to find successful strategies.

Your input is welcomed.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE ONLINE SURVEY