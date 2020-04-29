Mellow Mushroom announces "A Pie for a Pie Day'

Mellow Mushroom in Lincoln has announced its new "A Pie for A Pie" day that will take place on Thursday.

For every stone-baked pizza pie sold on Thursday, April 30, 2020, Mellow Mushroom Lincoln will donate pizza pies to Bryan Health, a non-profit, locally owned and governed healthcare organization.

“At Mellow Mushroom, our local owner operators have always been the key to our success and have strong community connections,” said Anne Mejia, Vice President of Brand Development. “The strength of this new charitable program lies in the ability for our owners to give where it matters most in their hometowns.”

Mellow Mushroom is located at 301 R Street.