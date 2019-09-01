Members of NETF1 reach Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Nebraska Task Force One arrived in Florida on Sunday in advance of Hurricane Dorian's arrival . NETF1 posted on Facebook and Twitter that the sixteen members had arrived at around 10 a.m. CT.

In a release, NETF1 said the deployment will be as a water rescue specific asset, not a full team activation.The order for activation from FEMA was received at 1:10 p.m. on Friday.

The team included members of Council Bluffs, IA Fire Department, Lincoln, NE Fire & Rescue, and the Omaha Fire Department.