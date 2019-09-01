Members of NETF1 reach Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Nebraska Task Force One arrived in Florida on Sunday in advance of Hurricane Dorian's arrival . NETF1 posted on Facebook and Twitter that the sixteen members had arrived at around 10 a.m. CT.
In a release, NETF1 said the deployment will be as a water rescue specific asset, not a full team activation.The order for activation from FEMA was received at 1:10 p.m. on Friday.
The team included members of Council Bluffs, IA Fire Department, Lincoln, NE Fire & Rescue, and the Omaha Fire Department.
NE-TF1 has arrived in Florida and will begin preparations with other FEMA/US&R task forces in advance of Hurricane Dorians landfall. @papillionpolice @IAFFLocal644 @papiofire @LNKFireRescue @OmahaFireDept @Leirion4Lincoln @GovRicketts @IAFFLocal647 @NAT_USAR_NEWS pic.twitter.com/QIjdBplp0g— NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) September 1, 2019
16 members of NE-TF1’s Mission Ready Package - Water have departed Lincoln towards Jacksonville, Fl. in advance of Hurricane Dorian. @IAFFLocal647 @OmahaFireDept @LNKFireRescue @papillionpolice @Leirion4Lincoln pic.twitter.com/6cn3cJK3Kf— NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) August 31, 2019