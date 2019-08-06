Memorial crosses in downtown Lincoln

There's a mystery in downtown Lincoln.

Crosses emerged Monday honoring the people who've died in mass shootings over the last year and a half.

The 10 crosses at 13th and P Streets represent 10 mass shootings.

The first is for the Las Vegas tragedy on October 1, 2017 and the last has the most recent Dayton, Ohio shooting on Sunday, August 4.

All of the crosses have the date, flowers and how many people were killed.

10/11 NOW spoke with people in the area who stopped to look at the crosses and there was an overwhelming sense of sadness.

"Of course sadness, for the people involved, the families, one day they did not expect this. No one does," said Ashley Heckman.

Avery Vanderzee said "It breaks my heart. I don't want to grow up and have kids who don't come home from school, or I watch them walk out the front door and they don't come home. I don't want to grow up in a world like that. It's heart breaking you know."

There are no names or distinctions of where these crosses came from. We asked people in the area and they didn't know either.

