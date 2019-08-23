Memorial set up for family of Stephanie Budke

The Thursday morning accident on Highway 83 that took the life of 33-year-old Stephanie Budke has been felt by the many people who knew her, as well as many who did not. A memorial has been established to help her young family.

Stephanie lived in McCook, but worked in North Platte. She was known for her love of crocheting, the fantastic hair bows she made and wore, and the smiles she had for customers at the North Platte Menards.

Stephanie leaves behind many family members, including husband Brett, and a 7-year-old son, Owen, and 3-year-old daughter, Alexis. A memorial has been established to help her young family during this devastating time.

Donations can be sent to: Hot Tub Brokers, 210 West 3rd, McCook, Nebraska 69001 in care of Stephanie Budke.

Funeral services have not been finalized. Stephanie's family thanks everyone who has shown kindness during this very sad time.