Men sentenced in Grand Island postal truck robbery

Two men involved in an armed robbery of a Grand Island postal truck operator have been sentenced.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Sidney Britt, 38, and Joshua Britt, 31, were sentenced in federal court in Omaha for their roles in the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service tractor-trailer operator.

In August, Joshua Britt entered a plea of guilty to a charge of Hobbs Act Robbery and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Sidney Britt to 20 years in prison. After serving his sentence, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release. Joshua Britt received just over 11 years in prison. Following his sentence, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

On December 14, 2018 at 9:30 p.m., a postal employee was approached by a masked man brandishing a handgun at the U.S. Post Office Distribution Center in Grand Island. The masked man, later identified as Sidney Britt, forced the victim into the passenger seat of his postal truck at gunpoint, covered the victim's head and bound his hands.

A third person, Gary Fellows, then drove the truck to a rest area off Interstate 80 where the men further restrained the victim and removed remittance bags from the trailer. They then got into another vehicle, driven by Joshua Britt, and fled the scene.

The loss to the U.S. Post Office from the robbery was $68,507.04.

At the time of the robbery, Fellows was employed as a tractor-trailer operator for the U.S. Postal Service out of Omaha.

Fellows is currently service a 25 year sentence for his role in the offense.

