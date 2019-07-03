Menards plans to use closed Shopko as storage center

One of Lincoln’s closed big box stores could soon be a storage center, according to documents filed with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.

The former Shopko building, located at 3400 N. 27th Street, could soon be a storage center for Menards, which is located nearby.

According to documents recently filed with the planning commission, roughly 70,000 square feet of the building would be used for storage. That area could be accessed by shoppers.

In addition, about 39,000 square feet of the building would be used as an outdoor warehouse area.

This former Shopko, located near 27th and Cornhusker, closed on March 3.

The South Lincoln Shopko building, located near 27th and Pine Lake Road, could be filled by home furnishing store At Home.

Plans for the other closed Lincoln locations are unknown.

