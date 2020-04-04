Menard's to no longer allow children under 16 or pets in stores

Menard's says it will no longer allow children under the age of 16 or pets inside it's stores.

On its website, the company said anyone who looks younger than 16 will be asked to provide their driver's license or some form of identification.

Menard's says the policy change is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Service dogs are welcome, but other pets are not.

The store has also changed its hours of operation during the pandemic. It is now open Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.