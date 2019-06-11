Keeping your health in kind for Men's Health Week

Lincoln Men's Health Week is celebrated every year leading up to Father's Day to help raise awareness about preventable health problems.
Data from the World Health Organization shows women on average are expected to live four years longer than men.
Stepping on the scale may be part of your morning routine but evidence suggests using a tape measure may be more accurate.
At Good Life Fitness in Lincoln, they encourage their members to make small steps and build a routine to help them reach their fitness goals.