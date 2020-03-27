Mental wellness tips for parents, kids during pandemic

Depending on the school district, many students are going on their second and third weeks of social distancing. Families are trying to keep their kids physically healthy during this pandemic, but mental health should be just as important.

There's a lot of stress and unknowns for kids and for parents right now. While no one could prepare for this pandemic, it's important for families to focus on controlling what they can.

"It's really hard to digest and figure out all these new norms that we are needing to have every single day," said Jamie Mapp, Educational Service Unit 5 school counselor.

"What you hear the most is it's just unprecedented. There's a lot of stress that's going on a lot of unknowns," said Jen McNally ESU-5 Mental Health and Wellness Director.

Jen McNally and Jamie Mapp are mental health professionals with Educational Service Unit 5 (ESU-5). As parents themselves they know how hard and long these days can be.

"Expecting an 8:00 to 3:00 schedule where kids are doing chunks of academics for these periods of time is just not doable. It's hard," said Mapp.

The counselors say learning isn't all worksheets and being online. They suggest crafts, cooking and outdoor activities.

"When you talk about mental health and mental wellness it doesn't have to be these big strategies that take a lot of time... even saying positive self affirmations of we can get through this and I am loved are helpful," said McNally.

The biggest reminder during all of this is that parents aren't alone.

"Reach out, you're not alone,' said McNally. "That's why we say Nebraska Strong... it's something that we live."

"When we feel safe, we're more likely to be brave, and start to heal through this, and what we're wanting is people to come out resilient on the other side," said Mapp.

Parents want to do all they can for their children but mental health professionals want to remind parents that kids won't remember everything they learned during this pandemic. They will remember how secure they felt.