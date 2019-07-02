Merle's Food and Drink to close after 60 years

Merle’s has been the gem of Emerald for 60 years, serving up food and drinks to generations of families.

Exterior of Merle's

At the end of July they will close for good but before they do, they’ve been absolutely slammed with business.

Merle’s is a little off the beaten path but a lot of memories have been made there in the past six decades.

"People say about how it's so sad and it's devastating and it's unbelievable," said Benjamin Lynch, who has owned Merle’s for the past seven years. “I can equally say that I have felt every range of emotion that you could possibly imagine when it comes to that, because this has been my heart and soul for so long."

He got his start at the restaurant and bar early on in life, washing dishes and bussing tables at just 12 years old, in the early 1990s. His parents took over from the original owners Merle and Joe in 1976.

“We came up with the slogan ‘Feel at Home While Eating Out’, and it just really fits with how we kind of go about how we do it," said Lynch.

Since the news broke that the staple will close the place has been jam packed every night, with patrons who’ve been around as long as Lynch.

“I’ve been coming here to eat since I was my kid’s age, five years old and the food has always been phenomenal,” said Brian Dean of Lincoln.

“I was sad to lose an establishment like this, it’s gonna be hard to replace,” said Dan Hiller of Lincoln.

As for what’s next for Merle’s, Lynch says he isn’t sure. He says the decision to close was a tough one but it was time for a new chapter in his life.

“From the bottom of our hearts and the rest of my staff here at Merle’s just thank you,” said Lynch. “We’re just very thankful to have had people a part of our lives.”

Merle’s will be open through the 27th of July and if you would like to go one more time, staff says making a reservation is your best bet.

