Meth busts increasing across the midwest

A startling new statistic from the Drug Enforcement Administration shows that meth busts across the midwest are way up from previous years.

According to the DEA’s Omaha division methamphetamine is 71 percent cheaper than it was in just 2005 and it means busts are happening more often, and the amount officers find is getting bigger.

It’s a problem and trend that the Nebraska State Patrol is seeing too.

“We’ve seized 116 pounds of methamphetamine to date and comparing that to 2018 the year in total was 186 pounds. We are ticking a little bit higher than 2018 if the trend continues," said Lieutenant Jeff Wilcynski.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha division which covers Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and the Dakotas has seen a 31 percent increase in meth seizures in 2019.

Wilcynski says that much of the meth seized in Nebraska, did not start here and is found in traffic stops.

"A majority of it is from out of state coming into the state of Nebraska,” said Wilcynski. “For the most part the large seizures are coming across the state."

Just in the last 10 days, there has been two large meth busts on I-80.

The first here in Lancaster County, when deputies say they found 22 pounds of meth hidden in an altered compartment where the windshield wipers were attached.

Then this week, near North Platte NSP Troopers say they found 16 pounds of meth along with other drugs, during a traffic stop.

Both NSP and the DEA say that the rapid decline of meth prices are adding to the amount of seizures they are seeing.

“It’s in high demand, the markets kind of saturated so the price goes down a little bit,” said Wilcynski. “I just talked to one of our investigators and the price is 60 to 100 dollars per gram."

NSP does not have a specific force in place to try to fight just meth but they are seeing more busts from investigators working street operations in communities throughout the state.

