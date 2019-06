Lincoln Police arrested a 42-year-old on drug charges after syringes and meth were found during a traffic stop.

LPD said on Friday around 5:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle near N 11th Street and Saunders Avenue.

Officers contacted Jason Thurber, 42, who was driving the vehicle, and saw syringes in plain view.

A search then took place, and .8 grams of methamphetamines were found.

Thurber was cited and lodged for possession of a controlled substance.