Mexican restaurants slammed for Cinco de Mayo

For many Cinco de Mayo is a day to come together and celebrate with family and friends but in an era of social distancing limiting celebrations its making restaurants rely on carry out.

Pancho Villa is filling order after after but the diners will be celebrating the holiday at home.

"The phones at the restaurant are busy," said Lisa Santana the co-owner. "We're also answering calls here at home and they're back to back because its dinner time and everybody wants food right now."

Santana tells me about two years ago she underwent a heart transplant which makes her an incredibly high-risk person COIVD-19.

"I have a very low immune system because of the medications," said Santana. "On a normal day I have to be careful but now under these circumstances I am just staying home."

The restaurant initially closed its door when the pandemic started and while they have been losing business Tuesday is a promising way to make up for it.

"I think it will help us a lot today," said Santana.

The restaurant will celebrate 10 years in Lincoln later this month and Santana says without the support of the community they would not have made it this far.

"I mean they are just so awesome," said Santana.

The restaurant says if Lancaster County does end its DHM on the 11th they will remain closed and continue on a take-out basis out of an abundance of caution.