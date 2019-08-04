Mich. man sentenced to weekends in jail for poisoning ex-wife’s coffee

A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to poisoning his ex-wife’s coffee with sleeping pills received a 60-day sentence after the judge determined he had shown “a sense of remorse.”

Brian Kozlowski, 46, faces 60 weekend days behind bars and five years of probation for poisoning his now ex-wife. Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith calls the sentence, handed down Thursday, “a slap in the face.”

“You shouldn't be able to commit a 15-year felony by poisoning someone and have to only serve weekends. It's unbelievable to me,” Smith said.

In court, Kozlowski’s ex-wife, who is not being identified, recounted her nightmare for retired visiting Judge Anthony Viviano.

“Once Brian realized he'd lost me and there was no getting me to stay in this unhealthy marriage, his goal was to eliminate me,” she said in court.

Two months after she filed for divorce, in July 2018, Kozlowski began putting sleeping pills into his wife’s coffee. She started feeling nauseous, tired and had blurred vision. She says one day she almost crashed into a wall while driving because she was so drowsy.

The victim set up surveillance cameras to confirm her suspicions that the coffee Kozlowski made for her was what had her feeling sick.

Prosecutors say the footage revealed Kozlowski poured diphenhydramine, an antihistamine that is also used to treat insomnia, into his then-wife’s morning coffee on multiple occasions, intentionally poisoning her.

“He put eight sleeping pills into that coffee pot every single day for weeks. An adult recommended dosage, according to the package, is one. I felt a horrible coldness in the air, as if I was being hunted by a dangerous predator, but in this nightmare, the predator was Brian,” said the victim in court.

After seeing the video footage, the victim called her divorce attorney and immediately moved out of the couple’s home. She saved the coffee for evidence.

In court, Kozlowski’s ex-wife asked for the suspect to be sentenced to the fullest extent of the law.

“I believe this was not a case of poisoning. I believe this was attempted murder. Brian was trying to kill me to keep his comfortable life from slipping away,” she said.

However, though Viviano said he was moved by the victim’s statements, he noted that Kozlowski had shown “a sense of remorse” by going under psychiatric care. The suspect also apologized in court.

“He has taken steps to take care of a situation that clearly was out of hand,” Viviano said.

Smith says he is outraged by the judge’s decision, and his appellate department is already working on an appeal.

“It almost appears as though the judge is more concerned about the defendant’s freedom and the defendant’s employment than about the safety and security of our victim, and that's something that we cannot stand for,” Smith said.

Prosecutors wrote in a release prior to sentencing that the criminal guidelines for the charged offense indicate the defendant must do a minimum of 19 to 38 months in prison.

