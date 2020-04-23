Mickle Middle School honored as national Green Ribbon School

Mickle Middle School has been named a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School, one of only 39 schools in the country to be honored this year.

The award recognizes schools for their innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and ensure effective sustainability education.

“At Mickle, we see it as a great opportunity and honor to be nationally recognized as a Green Ribbon School,” said Mickle science teacher Katie Hammond, who leads the school’s environmental efforts. “We have worked very hard to create an outdoor space for collaboration, a garden to provide produce for students and families in need, and systems for Mickle to be more sustainable for the environment. We have been diligently working on this as a building for the last three years and are excited to share this with the Lincoln community.”

Mickle students also created a video called "Recyle Man vs. Garbage Man," which explains the rules for recycling and the positive impact it can have at school and beyond.

Hammond worked closely with Lincoln Public Schools Sustainability Coordinator Brittney Albin and her staff to apply for the award. They first submitted their application to the Nebraska Department of Education, which chose Mickle as a nominee and forwarded its application to the U.S. Department of Education for consideration.

Mickle becomes the third LPS school to be honored, joining 2016 winners Irving Middle School and Prescott Elementary School. LPS was recognized as a Green Ribbon Schools - District Sustainability Award winner in 2015.