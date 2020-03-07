Microchip clinic protects pets for lower cost

Every year, an estimated 10 million dogs and cats are lost or stolen here in the US. But if animals are microchipped, the chances they return home more than doubles, according to Peeva LLC.

Arnie's Pet Food Store hosted a Microchip Clinic for Lincoln pets, all for $25. The event was sponsored by Paws Up of Nebraska, a no-kill rescue organization. They also offered nail trims.

For one owner, after losing a dog that wasn't microchipped, he's not taking any chances with his new puppy.

"Got a new puppy dog just a couple months back and figured, micro-chip immediately so in case anything bad like that ever happens again, easy to find," said James Novak.

The co-owner of Arnie's Pet Food Store said they want to host Paws Up every other month to make sure owners have a chance to take care of their pets.