Private snow plows hoping for more business are left disappointed by mid-April snow

The capital city has seen several inches of snow and it continues to fall.

The good news is the ground temperature was above freezing for most of Thursday, so roads are mostly just wet. But, as the temperature drops, there could be some slick spots.

Lincoln has seen quite a bit of snow for mid-April but the city is only using de-icing trucks for this weather event, not snow plows, because they anticipate favorable conditions.

"As if we didn't need another reason to stay inside, Mother Nature seems to have forgotten it is now spring," said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Despite hours of snow, city roads are staying relativity clear. This is a welcome thing for Lincoln drivers, but not as much for businesses like Green Expectations that plow for private businesses.

"Happens every year," said Colby Digilio. "Sometimes you hit them big and sometimes you don't, but this year has just not been good for us."

Digilio says because of the mild winter, business has gone down. With the pandemic, it's come nearly to a halt.

"Stuff like this you got to just save a lot of money," said Digilio. "Just keep saving and hope for the best, and right now, it hasn't been the best year for anybody."

Thursday night he's doing parking lots mostly with a shovel, not his truck.

Because he also does landscaping and lawn service, like many of us, Digilio said he's dreaming of warmer days ahead.

"Right now we're just hoping for those 60s and 70s," said Digilio.