Mid-April snow likely for much of Nebraska

Light to moderate snowfall accumulation is likely in Nebraska Thursday. Temperatures will be well below average for mid-April. Winds should be east-northeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

A surface low pressure system will strengthen in Southeast Colorado before moving across Kansas Thursday. This in combination with an upper level trough moving across the region will lead to a good chance of snow in much of Nebraska. Snow should develop late Wednesday night in mainly Northern Nebraska and then expand towards Interstate 80 by sunrise Thursday. Snow looks to continue across much of Nebraska during the day Thursday with the activity expected to diminish from west to east during the evening. Snow could be moderate to heavy at times which in combination with an east-northeast breeze will limit visibility.

At this time, it looks like a large swath of Nebraska from the panhandle to the eastern part of the state (including Lincoln, Grand Island and North Platte) could see 3 to 6" of snow. Part of Western Nebraska into the southern half of panhandle could see 5 to 8" of snow. Parts of Southern and Northern Nebraska as well as Northern Kansas may only see a trace to 3" of snow.

There are some variables that could dramatically increase or decrease potential snowfall totals. One, the surface temperature at the ground. If it is 32° or less the majority of the time that snow is falling, the higher end of the snowfall potential is likely. If the temperature is more than 32° or the precipitation is more of a rain/snow mix or all rain, then the snowfall accumulation will be on the lower end of the potential (maybe even less). Two, where the heaviest band of snow sets up. If that band shifts 25 to 50 miles, there will be a difference in snowfall totals because there will be a quick drop-off in totals on either side of the band.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. Travel could be very difficult Thursday. Slick roads, sidewalks and parking lots are likely. Snow and breezy conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. This looks to be a heavy, wet snow so there could be damage to trees. The forecast could change so stay up to date on the latest.