Mid-December I-80 crash claims life of fourth victim

The Cass County Sheriff's Office confirms that a fourth person has died from a December 15th traffic accident near Greenwood that shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln for nearly five hours.

A 4-year-old child critically injured in the crash has died in the hospital.

Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, Erica Rafael, 15 and Heidy Diaz, 10, were also killed.

All of the victims were in a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29. He and Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, both of Lincoln, were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The accident happened around 11:10 a.m. when the driver of the eastbound Trailblazer lost control on the slick pavement and hit an eastbound Mini Cooper. The Trailblazer went into the median and rolled into the westbound traffic lanes where it was hit by a westbound Honda Odyssey. A westbound Ford F-150 then also became involved in the crash.