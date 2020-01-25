Midland International Auto Show focuses on customization, safety this year

The CHI Health Center was buzzing today with people checking out what's new on wheels at the Midland International Auto Show Saturday.

"Every year it grows and it changes. We have different cars and SUV's are now obviously really popular and crossovers. And we've got electric vehicles now that we didn't have a few years ago,” said Tam Webb, the event manager.

Also, new this year, Harley Davidson joined the auto show and is toting along with their brand new electric bike.

Webb has been with the auto show for 18 years now. A theme for this year’s show is customization.

"New this year is our work truck vehicles, and our customized vans and ATV's. That's something that's been really popular this year,” said Webb.

Those custom work trucks are designed to handle any job and any scenario.

"They will go out, they will repair tractors and such in the field or discs or combines because they're unable to load that up and bring it in. We can also add what's called a lube skid inside of these so that they don't have to bring that equipment in either for an oil change when it's at its due date,” said Kevin Abbott, the territory sales manager for Reading Truck Equipment.

Everything from shelves added into a van to store tools, to a remote-controlled crane for heavy lifting. The possibilities are endless.

Aside from the cars, the kids can race around on their own track, and you can try your hand at guessing the make and model of this crushed up car to win some prizes.

Safety is also being highlighted. The Nebraska State Patrol is letting kids and adults try out their seat belt convincer.

"One person at a time can get in and strap in and it just does a slow speed rollover demonstration for them and everybody else watching. Showing seat belts actually do a good job at keeping you in your seat where you belong,” said Trooper Cook with the patrol.

The machine behind that one is a little more intense, demonstrating with a crash test dummy what can happen if you're not buckled in.

Whether you come to the auto show and walk away with a new ride or just want to check things out, troopers want to remind you of one thing.

"From all of us at the state patrol, make sure you continue to buckle up,” said Cook.

The auto show is open until 9 p.m. tonight if you miss it tomorrow is your last chance to check things out.