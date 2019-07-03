Woman performing midwife services arrested after baby dies

A woman who advertises herself as a midwife is facing felony child abuse charges after a baby died following an attempted home delivery in North Omaha.

Angela Hock was booked into Douglas Jail on Wednesday morning. She faces charges of negligent child abuse resulting in death, a Class 2A felony, after an infant she attempted to help deliver died June 17.

At 9:30 p.m. June 15, paramedics were called to a residence near Fontenelle Park after a 25-year-old woman attempting to deliver a breech baby at home was in distress, according to an Omaha Police report.

When police arrived at the home on 48th and Spaulding, they saw Hock assisting the pregnant woman holding the head of the partially delivered baby while the other woman was on all fours.

On the way to the hospital, the baby was limp and unresponsive, according to the criminal complaint. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and the baby was placed on life support at the hospital.

The doctor in the ER that night reported to police that the baby was deprived of oxygen and suffered swelling in the brain while it was in breech.

Officers later determined Hock was at the scene serving as a midwife, a service she advertises through her company's website, Nebraska Birth Keepers, the police report states.

A warrant was issued for Hock's arrest when it was determined by Nebraska Health and Human Services that she does not hold a medical or certified nurse-midwife license.

