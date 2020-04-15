Milford family using stimulus check to 'keep them from being homeless'

The federal government expects 80 million people to get their stimulus checks Wednesday. One of the families to get it is Amy Rezac and her family.

Amy Rezac of Milford is spending her stimulus check on a car payment, bills and a birthday gift for her daughter.

Amy has been on furlough since late March and has not gotten any money from unemployment yet. "March 13th is the last day I worked," Rezac said. Her last paycheck was $189 on April 9.

Over the past month, she's had to rely on her savings to keep her and her family afloat. When she woke up Wednesday morning, she saw the federal government gave her $2,200; the original $1,200 plus $500 for each child in her home. Money Rezac said she desperately needed.

"It makes all of the difference because if I didn't get it," Rezac said, "I wouldn't have been able to pay any of my bills, my rent, my car payment, nothing."

She said she's used a good majority of her stimulus check for her car payment and other bills. She's also put some of it into her savings for bills in the coming months.

She plans to indulge some of the money in her daughter, who's turning 13 on April 23. She already canceled her party but may have had to cancel other things for her daughter's big day. "I don't even know if I would have been able to do gifts for her," Rezac said, "Cause I didn't have that to spare."

Others throughout Nebraska said they'll put money toward their bills and put it into their savings. For those who haven't received a stimulus check, the IRS is providing a link for people to track their payments.

