Millions more dollars needed to protect Omaha area renters amid pandemic

Coronavirus funds need to get moving faster say those working to prevent evictions from skyrocketing amid the global crisis. There are some rental-assistance dollars out there, but millions more will likely be needed.

“Having funds in place to be able to help people in real-time when they need it is critically important,” said Randy McCoy, Executive Director, MAACH, a non-profit helping to prevent homelessness.

They estimate roughly 6000 households across the Metro area could lose their homes because of the pandemics financial fallout; and that’s a conservative estimate, there’s a possibility it’s three times that number.

“The 6000 looks pretty reasonable,” said McCoy, “And if we say we need $9 million, right across the community there may be a million maybe two.”

The City of Omaha will be contributing $1.5 million from the Federal Cares Act; with all eyes now on Douglas county.

“I know there have been conversations with the County government about allocating part of their Cares Act dollars which will be needed,” said McCoy.

The Douglas County Commissioners met Tuesday, but there is still no clear direction on how they’ll divvy up $166 million in federal funds.

“Hopefully in next week we will be retaining Delloite Touche as our accounting firm,” said Clare Duda, Chair, Douglas County Commissioners. “I would very much like to have them in place before we make any commitments of any money to anybody,” noting the board is at least two weeks away from allocating any funds.

“Whether we want to use them for rental assistance, that is a decision only this board can make, said Duda. “And this board has not made any decisions yet about priorities of allocations so these are going to be very good and important discussions coming up in the next few weeks.”

In the meantime, MAACH is encouraging anyone behind on rent to apply for assistance http://macchconnect.org/

Douglas County Court started hearing eviction cases last week after Governor Ricketts’ moratorium came to end. A spike in evictions cases is expected later this month when June filings hit the docket.