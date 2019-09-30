A Lincoln organization holds Mindful Meditations every Friday

Meditation has always been something known to help people relax, manage stress, and reduce pain. It's estimated that between 200 and 500 million people meditate worldwide.

Mindful Meditation helps to reduce stress (SOURCE: KOLN).

"Mindful Meditation" started off as a group of people wanting to start their week off by meditating on Monday's, but now, the group has moved the program to Friday's, hoping to clear their minds of all the stress from the work week.

Mindful Meditation lasts for about an hour, starting off with each person making themselves a cup of tea or coffee and finding a sitting cushion of their choosing. Then, the meditation time begins with setting an intention and purpose for the day. The group goes into a brief guidance meditation followed by silent meditation. Mindful Meditation finishes off by reflection. When the hour is up, the group departs in peace, refreshed and ready to head into the weekend.

Mindful Meditation is an ongoing event, held every Friday from 9-10 a.m. at Wholehearted Healthcare in the Meditation Room. It's "come as you are," free, and open to all. Attendees are provided with meditation mats and cushions. The Meditation Room is also open for drop-ins 8-11 a.m. on Monday-Thursday.

There is no RSVP required, but if you wanted to register prior to you can visit here.