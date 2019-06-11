Minnesota tech company picks Kearney tech park for new business

The Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, and the City of Kearney, are pleased to announce Compute North’s decision to locate data center facilities in Kearney’s Tech oNE Crossing technology park.

Compute North, based out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota has entered into an agreement to begin construction at the tech park with a total investment of up to $7.65 million and will create 10 new full-time technology and security jobs.

Compute North, an industry leader in high-powered large-scale data infrastructure will establish Kearney, Nebraska as a critical location to expand their blockchain infrastructure. With existing computing operations in South Dakota and Texas, Compute North provides critical data infrastructure for their clients in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IOT space. Dave Perrill, CEO of Compute North stated, “Compute North is leading the charge in providing computing space for the next generation of computing technologies. We expect Kearney to be a location that we can continue to build relationships, source talent from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and we have ample room at the site to grow our business for the future. Kearney and the Nebraska Public Power District’s leadership has been a critical partnership in making this project a reality for us.”

The Tech oNE Crossing Technology Park was developed as a partnership between the City of Kearney, the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to attract technology companies to greater Nebraska. “Kearney’s tech park is ready for business thanks to the vision and commitment by the City Council and our partners to invest in the tech park. The tech park is shovel ready and we have had recent successes with the software company of Xpanxion constructing a new building for their employees, and the $11 million investment in the solar farm. Compute North is a welcome addition to our community,” said City Manager Michael Morgan.

Darren Robinson, president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County stated, “Partnerships, community vision, and a determination to succeed have provided Kearney with new and exciting technology investment and employment opportunities. Kearney is very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the Compute North team who have a passion for this business and share our values and approach to the development. I’m also thankful for the EDC Board and its Chairman Brad Holbrook for the continued support and vision to recruit new projects.”

The project, which originated through Nicole Sedlacek with Nebraska Public Power District’s economic development department, will occupy a minimum of five acres consisting of leading edge data center technologies. A critical component of making this project a reality is the service and reliability provided by the Nebraska Public Power District. Nebraska Public Power District ranks #1 in power reliability by U.S. News & World Report.

In addition to the investment and job creation, the project will generate tax revenue for the community and the State of Nebraska with the utilization of the electrical infrastructure. The Kearney City Council will consider the development agreement for approval at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night at 5:30 in the City Council’s chambers.