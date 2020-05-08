Miss America and Nebraska postponed until 2021

Miss America announced they are postponing their competition until the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Miss Nebraska Board called an emergency meeting afterward to discuss the news and the direction of the Miss Nebraska Competition for 2020.

After some deliberation they unanimously decided it would be in the best interest of everyone to postpone until 2021 as well.

The organization said they're going to allow current queens to retain their titles until the 2021 competition.

If they cannot fulfill their duties until that time, the 1st or 2nd Attendant will be asked to take over.

Current title holders who will exceed the age limit this year will be grandmothered in until 2021.

Miss Nebraska Director and Board President Chris Tooley says it's important the current queens are able to have their moment in competition at Miss Nebraska.

"From a local perspective our local title holders will continue their reign and have the opportunity to promote their social impact initiative within the community," he said. "As well as our current Miss Nebraska will have the opportunity to continue her year of service uninterrupted until she crowns her successor."

Executive Director Megan Doughty is sympathetic to the patrons and businesses who were excited about this year's competition.

"They all deserve a great experience. With that being said, with all of our hearts we wish we could bring the business and support to the local businesses who support us each year. But, in light of what's going on we need to look out for the health and well-being of our candidates and volunteers," said Doughty.

The Miss Nebraska Scholarship Organization has a deadline of July 5th of 2021 to decide on a new date for their competition.

Doughty added that with the news being so fresh, there are still people who need to be contacted and decisions to be made about the program moving forward this year. They ask for everyone's patience as they navigate through this unprecedented time.

