Miss Nebraska Competition postponed due to COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KNOP) - The Miss Nebraska Scholarship Organization announced Saturday that they've decided to postpone the Miss Nebraska Competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization said that they're waiting on the guidance of the Miss America Organization on how to proceed.

