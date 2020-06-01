Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association calls off pageant

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association will not have a pageant this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was not made lightly – it came after months of consideration and monitoring of safety recommendations by state and local health officials.

The MRNA tried to come up with alternatives, even pushing the pageant back from June to August, while still keeping the welfare of contestants and attendees as its top priority. Ultimately, it was determined that cancelling the pageant was in the best interest of everyone.

The reigns of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020 Joeli Walrath and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2019 Brylee Thompson will be extended into next year.

"The safety of those involved with the pageant and the public was the committee’s foremost concern, thus making the decision for us to cancel the pageant,” said Cindy Petersen, chair of the pageant committee. “We are grateful to our current titleholders who are willing to carry their titles into the next year and are looking forward to a successful pageant in 2021.”

Miss Rodeo America, Inc. made the same announcement last week – putting off its pageant until December of 2021. Current MRA, Jordan Tierney, will continue her reign until that time.

More information about the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association, its titleholders and history can be found online at missrodeonebraska.org.