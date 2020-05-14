Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant postponed until August

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant has been pushed back a few months.

It will now run from Aug. 2-5 in observance of the social distancing practices occurring throughout the state and nation.

The move has prompted the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association to extend its contestant deadline as well. Queen hopefuls now have until June 15 to enter.

“I would like thank everyone for their patience as we proceed with the pageant,” said Cindy Petersen, chair of the pageant committee. “This pandemic has caused the committee to adapt to new safety measures, but we are looking forward to another successful year.”

The pageant was originally planned for June in North Platte - in conjunction with NEBRASKAland Days and the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

However, on Tuesday, NLD announced that the Buffalo Bill Rodeo would be rescheduled for Aug. 5-8. A new Miss Rodeo Nebraska is traditionally crowned during the rodeo’s first performance.

Those interested in entering the pageant this year, or in receiving more information, can contact Cathy Ewing at (308) 530-0590 or buckcathy06@yahoo.com.

Rule books and contracts can be found on the forms section of the MRN website at missrodeonebraska.org