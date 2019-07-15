Missing CCCL inmate arrested

An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln has been arrested by the Hastings Police Department. Anthony Mattison (30), #84578 was reported missing after leaving the facility on June 29, 2019.

Mattison is serving a six to 11 year sentence for theft by receiving stolen property out of Platte County. His tentative release date is February of 2025. A parole hearing has been set for March of 2020.

Mattison is currently being held at the Lancaster County Jail in Lincoln, NE. His case will be referred to the county attorney’s office for the determination of any additional charges.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.