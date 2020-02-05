Missing Michigan children located by Nebraska troopers near York

Nebraska State Troopers have recovered two Michigan children who had been reported missing and potentially endangered. The children were found while traveling with their parents on Interstate 80 near York.

The Nebraska State Patrol received information on the missing children from the Battle Creek Police Department in Michigan. At approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, troopers were able to locate a 9 and 7 year-old, in a Ford E350 at a gas station in York. The children were with their parents.

The children, who were the subject of an Endangered Missing Alert issued in Colorado last week, were placed with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. They will be returned to the proper authorities in Michigan.

Their mother, Rebecca Dunkelberger, 37, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested for outstanding warrants. Their father, Dennis Dunkelberger, was released.

The Battle Creek Police Department, Michigan State Police, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Department of Health and Human Services, York County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol all contributed in this effort.