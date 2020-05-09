Missing Mother's Day during COVID-19

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and the coronavirus has probably changed your plans for the holiday. But for those whose mothers are living with memory issues like Alzheimer, every day is important.

Coronavirus is keeping people apart for a lot of holidays and milestones, like graduations, or Mother's Day. COVID-19 is keeping one Lincoln mother-daughter duo apart for now, but the daughter said it's hard to feel too upset when every day feels like Mother's Day.

Tami Soper misses her mom.

"My mom hugs and kisses everybody," said Soper. "She would not be doing well with social distancing."

Her mother, Ada Robinson, lives in a memory care facility and the time apart has been difficult.

"While I'm incredibly grateful that she's being kept safe and I know that that's first and foremost and really important, losing the time is the scary thing, because out of sight out of mind," Soper said.

This Mother's Day looks a little different than the rest.

"This year will be very difficult. She's having a hard time understanding this," Soper said. "She thought she'd done something wrong."

Every year she prepares with her family for Alzheimer's walks, now she's taking life lessons she's learned from her mother, and from Alzheimer's, and applying it to this moment.

"Treasure every moment," Soper said. "Don't take your moms for granted and love them intentionally."

She said the transition for her mom to live in a care facility was a tough choice, but she urges people to pay attention to the signs with their own families.

"We didn't have any experience with Alzheimer's," Soper said. "We didn't know what's a normal sign of aging versus something we should be concerned about?"

While she can't see her mom this weekend, she does have a special message:

"Happy Mother's Day mommy. We'll celebrate when I see you. I'll see you soon. And stop cheating in solitaire."