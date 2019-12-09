Missing cat found in home's foundation

A Lincoln woman says she has some construction workers and animal control to thank.

Source: KOLN

This, after her missing cat, was found in an unusual place.

Nibs the cat had been missing for days when Lincoln Animal Control contacted his owner, telling her that he had been found in the foundation of a home that was being built.

Finding his owner, was something that was made a lot easier by a simple step she took.

Nibs is now back home with his family but is still covered in mud and is a little shaken up after missing for days.

Monday morning was a different story.

"I was really worried, I didn't even want to go to work today,” said Kelsey Yeutter.

Yeutter says Nibs was gone longer than he had ever been outside and with it getting cold, it made her even more nervous.

“And then about seven in the morning the wind was blowing and the snow was blowing, and I just got nervous where he was, why he wasn't coming home,” said Yeutter.

Blocks away from Nibs's house, he was found in the foundation of a house that was being built.

Pictures show Nibs when he was found on Monday afternoon by construction workers, curled up in a hole in the foundation. Yeutter says luckily he wasn't buried in there.

Lincoln Animal Control credits the fact that Nibs was licensed, for making the process a lot easier for everyone.

"It is less stress on the animal because they don't have to go down to the shelter until the owner calls us or calls down to the shelter,” said Lincoln Animal Control Director, Steve Beal.

Yeutter says she would like others that may not have their pets licensed, to think about how useful it can be if they ever get out, like Nibs.

"Animal control makes it super easy, the city makes it easy, it is cheap, they send you all your notices, you can do it online, through the mail,” said Yeutter.