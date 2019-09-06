Missing girl found in traffic stop

Seward County Sheriff's Deputies located a missing girl during a routine traffic stop on Thursday. A Seward County K-9 Unit stopped a vehicle that was associated with a missing and endangered juvenile out of San Diego, California at around 2 p.m.

During the initial investigation, deputies were able to confirm that the 14-year-old, female juvenile was listed as missing and endangered out of San Diego, California. It was also confirmed that the driver of the vehicle met the juvenile in California and was taking her to Ohio. At this time, it is believed that the driver and sole passenger did not know each other prior to leaving California.

The driver, Devin A. Johnson, 26, of Lyndhurst, OH, was arrested for Child Abuse and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child. Johnson was lodged in Seward County Detention Center.

The Non-Profit Organization, I’ve Got a Name out of Lincoln, NE was contacted to assist in this investigation. This case is still under investigation.

