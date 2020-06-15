Missing puppy reunited with family a week after rollover crash

A Lincoln family has been reunited with their puppy nearly a week after she went missing in a rollover crash.

Delylah was reunited with her family this weekend after a rollover crash.

Last Monday, Mark Bixler was delivering papers in eastern Lancaster County when he got into a rollover crash.

His two dogs, Gage and Delylah, were with him. Gage was found at the crash site but Delylah went missing.

This weekend, on Sunday, the family got a call that Delylah had been found right near the crash site.

"He hands her through the window and she just proceeded to just lick me head to toe and it was amazing. It was amazing. There was a cute picture on Facebook from the group of her just giving me a big old kiss," said Erin Heskett, Bixler's girlfriend.

Loved ones said Bixler is still in the hospital but he's slowly getting better.