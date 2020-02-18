Misspelled Lincoln street sign could soon be replaced

It looks like a misspelled street sign in Lincoln will finally be replaced.

A citizen reported the misspelling of Tuscon Dr. between S. 38th and 39th Street near the Pine Lake Heights apartments.

The correct spelling of the street should have been Tucson Dr. (spelled identical to the city of the same name in Arizona).

LTU-Traffic Engineering said the existing sign is older and is up for replacement, so there is no additional cost to the City to replace the street name sign. Also, no addresses will be affected. The street in question is very short and only adjoins four residences.

The Street Naming Committee reviewed the proposal made in January and recommends approval.