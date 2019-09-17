Mochas and more at Plymouth Plaza

A couple of business owners in Plymouth are proving you can have big city services while enjoying the good life of rural Nebraska.

Residents as well as visitors are enjoying the benefits of a new venture called the "Plymouth Plaza". Elise Gronemeyer was looking for a new work opportunity, and Robin Drewes was teaching dance in town. They decided to partner and open a fitness center and dance studio.

"The dance studio offers everything from tap, jazz and ballet to contemporary," Drewes said. "We have cheer leading classes as well." The Plymouth Plaza not only offers the dance studio and the 24 hour fitness center. The owners also decided to open a coffee shop called "P-Town's Daily Grind". "Right now we make coffee and smoothies, and we have a variety of flavors and things you can mix," Gronemeyer said. "We are also going to open up a boutique here, where we are going to offer leisure clothing and fitness wear." The owners also work with a business called Top Trainer to provide health supplements. "We put a little bit of protein in a few smoothies as well," Drewes said. "It's great when you are at the gym. You can come over and get a protein smoothie."

The plaza also features a daycare that's in high demand. Natasha Siebrandt started the daycare in a friend's house in 2017. She's excited to have her business now at the Plymouth Plaza. "It was my dream to not be an in-home daycare. I'm technically still in-home too, but I love being in this building for sure," Siebrandt said.

In addition to the fitness center, dance studio, coffee shop and daycare, there's a medical clinic housed inside the plaza through Jefferson Community Health and Life. "We do offer a full service clinic," physician's assistant Kelsey Mcguire said. "We do in-house lab work, as well as offer lab send-outs, and we have X-rays in the building." Maguire grew up in Genoa, and is now glad to be working in Plymouth, because she knows how important convenient medical care is to a small town. "Serving small communities holds a special place in my heart. I'm from a small community, where we had a rural health clinic. That's one reason why our community thrived. So, being able to give back to a small community is really important to me."

Plaza owners Robin Drewes and Elise Gronemeyer say they have more rental space available. "We're still growing and we are still building different businesses in here."

As the plaza continues to evolve, the friendly feeling you can find in the town of Plymouth, along with the new services being provided along Highway 4, certainly shows that you can have it all, while living the good life. "You get to have all of the things a city does, but you get to do it in this small, friendly environment with people that you know, and people that your kids go to school with," Drewes said. "You get it all in that small town atmosphere."