Omaha Police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old girl who was found dead in her apartment by her mother, according to police documents.

Medics at the scene pronounced the infant dead at the scene at 5 a.m. Monday, the OPD report states.

Officers arrested Carmaleta S. Price, 21, after she "made admissions to child neglect that resulted in the child's death," the report states.