Monday crash closes Highway 30 east of Grand Island

Highway 30 east of Grand Island was closed for a time Monday afternoon as local authorities were investigating a crash which involved at least two vehicles.

The accident was reported around noon Monday and happened near the intersection of Highway 30 and 4th road, which is about four miles east of Grand Island and just east of the Hall-Merrick county line.

A reporter on the scene said traffic was being diverted on to E road while investigators and first responders were on scene. There were at least four emergency vehicles on scene. A photo showed a semi-trailer jackknifed on the highway.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators and Merrick County sheriff's deputies were on the scene.

Local4 is following the investigation and we will update this story as more information becomes available.