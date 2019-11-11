Monday morning roads update as light snow falls in Lincoln

Twenty City crews continue applying granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial, bus and school routes.

The first treatment is expected to be complete by 8 a.m. Monday.

Crews report that some treated streets are partially covered with snow.

The National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. today.

Drivers are urged to watch for slick areas, especially on untreated streets.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.